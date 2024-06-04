Assam: One accused convicted under POCSO in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: One accused person Dimbeswar Murali of Chatiya was awarded with three years and three months of imprisonment by Special POCSO court, Biswanath Chariali on Monday. Murali was booked under Special POCSO Case no 12/21 of Sootea police station in Biswanath district. He was accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl of the locality around four years back.

