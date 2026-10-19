Assam Police anti-drug campaign garners million views

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police's latest anti-drug campaign, #ThinkBeforeYouDope, has garnered approximately 4.6 million views within three days of its rollout between October 10 and 13.

In a press release, the campaign uses English and Assamese creatives featuring humour and sharp visual messages to raise awareness about drug dependence, peer pressure and exploitation among young people.

Messages such as "Your nose has one job. Breathing. Not snorting" and "Your dealer isn't your friend. You're his recurring payment" seek to discourage drug use and challenge misconceptions about drug dealers. The initiative builds on Assam Police's earlier digital campaigns, including #DontBeASharent, which addressed children's privacy online, and #ThinkBeforeYouBelieve, which encouraged people to question AI-generated synthetic media and misinformation.

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