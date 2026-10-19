GCU Launches Legal Aid Clinic to Enhance Justice Accessibility and Legal Awareness

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Guwahati, has inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic on its campus to promote legal awareness and strengthen access to justice by helping people understand their legal rights and access legal assistance. The clinic was inaugurated by Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan during the university's Foundation Day celebration on Saturday. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between legal knowledge and public access to justice, particularly for individuals who may lack awareness of their rights and available legal remedies.

The Legal Aid Clinic is expected to play an important role in raising awareness of legal rights, promoting legal literacy and encouraging a better understanding of the justice delivery system. It also reflects the role of academic institutions in extending legal education beyond the classroom and connecting it with societal needs.

The programme was attended by Gauhati High Court judges Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Rajesh Mazumdar; Kamrup District and Sessions Judge Gautam Baruah; Bar Council of Assam chairman Chinmoy Chowdhury; and former Assam Advocate General Professor Dr Ramesh Chandra Borpatragohain. GCU Vice-Chancellor Kandarpa Das and Dr Niju Moni Das, Associate Professor, Dean-in-Charge and Head of the Department at the Centre for Legal Studies, were also present, along with other dignitaries.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Three More UDP MLAs May Join NPP This Week