Assam Police appeal for one-day salary donation to flood relief fund

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police Headquarters has urged all officers and employees of the force to contribute one day’s salary from their July 2026 pay towards the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the devastating floods across the state.

An official appeal issued by the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, stated that the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the DGP on July 28.

The headquarters directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to obtain the consent of personnel, deduct an amount equivalent to one day’s salary from their July pay, and deposit the collected funds into the Assam Police Central Distress Fund. The contributions are to be remitted to Account No. 10823645474 maintained with the State Bank of India, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078.

The appeal noted that the unprecedented floods had affected a large number of people across Assam and stressed the collective responsibility of the police force to support those in distress.

It also instructed all DDOs to submit a compliance report, along with details of the amount remitted, to the Assam Police Headquarters immediately after completing the remittance process.

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