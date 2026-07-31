SBI contributes Rs 2.6 crore to Assam CM’s Relief Fund for flood relief

GUWAHATI: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, has extended support to flood-affected communities by contributing Rs 1.6 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The donation was formally handed over to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota by Atul Rathi, Chief General Manager, SBI Guwahati Circle, in the presence of other bank officials, reinforcing SBI’s ongoing efforts to support disaster management and recovery.

In addition, employees of SBI Guwahati Circle contributed Rs 1 crore from their salaries to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to SBI for its steadfast commitment to supporting flood-affected communities across Assam. He also appreciated the employees for their commendable gesture and support during this challenging period.

The contribution aims to assist the state government in providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to those affected by the recent devastating floods. The funds will be used for rescue operations, the distribution of essential supplies, medical assistance and the reconstruction of affected areas.

Through this CSR initiative, SBI reiterated its commitment to nation-building and its resolve to stand by citizens in times of need, a press release said.

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