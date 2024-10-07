Assam: Police arrest one in hit-and-run case in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A breakthrough has been made in the hit-and-run case that took the life of Taibuddin Ahmed, a vegetable vendor in Guwahati. Bharalamukh police arrested an individual identified as Lal Hussain for allegedly mowing down Ahmed with his Bolero vehicle in a deliberate attempt to take his life.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Shantipur Sluice gate area when Ahmed was on his way back home. Eyewitnesses alleged that Hussain intentionally struck Ahmed with his vehicle, and fled the scene, sparking suspicions of premeditated murder.

The bereaved family also alleged that it may be a planned murder. Following a thorough investigation, the police suspect that the incident was indeed a murder for having an affair with a woman. However, the motive behind the attack remains obscure.

