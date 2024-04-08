Assam Police arrested two youths for assault case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In Panikhaiti, a youth, identified as Narendra Bodo (21) from Chopaidang, was apprehended. Reports suggest that Bodo allegedly intruded into a girl's room with malicious intent. Prompt action by the vigilant parents led to his apprehension, and he was subsequently handed over to the Panikhaiti police station.

Following this, a case was filed at the Pragjyotishpur police station, and Bodo was swiftly presented before the court on Saturday. Consequently, he has been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.

Similarly, in Dhamkhunda, another disturbing incident unfolded where a youth named Boirabjyoti Bora was caught in the act of attempting to assault a girl. Bora was promptly brought before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly to prevent such incidents in the future.

