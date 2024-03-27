Two youth detained for assaulting Home Guard of Assam Police officer

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two youths were detained at Panikhaiti for reportedly assaulting a Home Guard of Assam Police officer who was on duty in the area. The confrontation of youths with the consumption of alcohol in public led to this development.

An unexpected incident unfolded on the evening of Sunday. As people were celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, two youths in an inebriated state engaged in a violent confrontation with a homeguard. While the two youths were later identified as Sanjay Lama and Tutu Bora, respectively, the name of the home guard was Ashok Kalita.

According to sources, the youths were consuming alcohol in a public place, raising concerns. They ignored warnings and violated public norms. On being questioned about the same by the home guard, who was posted at the Panikhaiti Outpost, they went on to assault Ashok Kalita. The incident led to some injuries to the home guard.

The authorities took swift action against the perpetrators, leading to their apprehension. They were detained at Panikhaiti Outpost. They are residents of Goaonburha Road in Bonda. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the duo.

