Assam police called for increased awareness against scams

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Police, through a new social media post, has called for increased awareness against 'Digital Arrest' scams that are rampant nowadays.

Through the post, they informed, "Scammers may contact you via phone, email, or social media, claiming you are under investigation and demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest.

Report suspicious activities to us immediately."

The post also mentioned that official police communication would never ask for payment over the phone or online while asking citizens not to share personal or financial information. They also asked the public not to transfer money to unknown persons and to verify the identity of any official directly with the local police station.

