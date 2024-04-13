ACS Sukanya Borah granted bail in Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam

GUWAHATI: Sukanya Borah, a former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metropolitan who was arrested in connection with the MPLAD scam, has been granted bail, sources confirmed on Friday.

Borah had been incarcerated at the Central Jail following her arrest by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) under case 8/23 in January 2024.

The allegations against Borah centred on the purported accumulation of properties disproportionate to her earnings, allegedly in the names of family members and relatives.

During her interrogation by the CM's SVC, Borah purportedly implicated three other ACS officers in connection to the MPLAD scam. The officers named were Sarmistha Sharma, Munindra Borah, and Hemanta Kumar Dutta, according to sources.

The granting of bail to Borah marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the MPLAD scam, which has been a matter of considerable public interest and scrutiny.

