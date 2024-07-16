Assam Police constable arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A constable of the traffic branch at Dispur police station in Guwahati has been arrested by Panbazar women’s police. The constable was identified as Ziabur Rahman. He was arrested following accusations of engaging in a physical relationship with a young girl under the false promise of marriage which led to the filing of case number 39/2024 at Panbazar women’s police station. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

