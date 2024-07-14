Assam: Two-wheeler thieves arrested by Hatigaon police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An EGPD team from Hatigaon police station arrested three bike lifters, namely Mohmudul Hussain (29), Ruhul Amin (27) and Phulchand Ali (32) from Goalpara, after investigating bike theft cases. Further probes led to the arrest of another three members of the gang in Meghalaya, namely Bijay Sangma (24), Tengsrang Sangma (26), and Sohidul Islam (34). This gang was involved in stealing two-wheelers from Assam and moving them through Meghalaya before passing the stolen vehicles to their associates in the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. In a separate development, a CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar police station arrested one thief named Samidul Islam (20) of Bilasipara after he was caught with a reported stolen Scooty bearing registration number AS 01 MA 6409 on Saturday. Legal action has been initiated against them.

