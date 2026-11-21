STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police Headquarters and police establishments across the State were illuminated in blue on Friday to mark World Children's Day, reaffirming the force's commitment to protecting children's rights and ensuring a safe environment for them.

The initiative marked the culmination of Child Rights Week 2026, observed from November 14 to 20. The offices of the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police and police stations across Assam participated in the international 'Go Blue' campaign to raise awareness about children's rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, IPS, said child protection remained an important institutional responsibility of the police. He said Child Rights Week provided an opportunity for police personnel to interact with children, listen to their concerns and strengthen their understanding of child-friendly policing.

He also stressed that police institutions must remain accessible, responsive and sensitive to children's needs.

The initiative was undertaken under the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, a statewide child-friendly policing initiative launched in 2019 in partnership with UNICEF and the UTSAH Child Rights Organisation. The programme aims to strengthen the capacity of police personnel, improve institutional responses to children in contact with the law and promote policing practices that uphold their rights, dignity and well-being. During Child Rights Week, Assam Police also organised various activities to promote awareness about child protection and encourage interaction between children and police personnel.