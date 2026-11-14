Nagaon SSP Urges Public Unity Against Child Marriage, Trafficking and Abuse During Child Rights Week 2026

Nagaon: Nagaon Senior Superintendent of Police Shri V. V. Rakesh Reddy P., IPS, issued a public appeal on Saturday, November 14, 2026, urging citizens to unite against child marriage, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation during Child Rights Week 2026 in Nagaon, Assam. The appeal calls for collective efforts to protect minors and ensure a safer future for every child.

Nagaon SSP Shri V. V. Rakesh Reddy P., IPS, issued the appeal on November 14, coinciding with the commencement of Child Rights Week 2026.

In his official statement, the senior police officer called on citizens to work together to prevent offences against children and strengthen efforts to safeguard minors.

The statement read, "On #ChildRightsWeek2026, let us unite against child marriage, trafficking, sexual abuse, and exploitation, and work together towards a safer future for every child."

The message identifies four major areas of concern: child marriage, child trafficking, sexual abuse and child exploitation.

The appeal places collective public participation at the centre of efforts to protect children's rights.

The public appeal aligns with ongoing efforts in Assam to address child marriage and crimes against minors.

According to the supplied background information, Nagaon Police regularly conducts joint capacity-building workshops with the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) and district child welfare committees.

These activities are organized under the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, a child-friendly policing initiative focused on strengthening child protection efforts.

The programme brings together law enforcement and child protection stakeholders to support the implementation of child protection laws and improve community reporting.

Child marriage, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation are the four issues specifically identified in the Nagaon SSP's public appeal.

The statement urges citizens to unite against these offences rather than treat child protection solely as a law enforcement responsibility.

The appeal also connects public awareness with the wider efforts of Nagaon Police, ASCPCR and district child welfare committees.

Through the Sishu Mitra Programme, these stakeholders conduct capacity-building activities to strengthen child protection measures and community reporting.

The supplied information identifies two emergency contact numbers for child protection and emergency assistance.

1098: Childline India, a toll-free child helpline available 24 hours a day.

112: Emergency Response Support System.

Citizens can use these numbers to seek assistance in situations involving children who may need protection or emergency intervention.

The helpline numbers provide contact points for reporting concerns and seeking support.

The Nagaon SSP's Child Rights Week 2026 appeal calls on the public to remain alert to child marriage, trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation while working towards a safer environment for minors.