Assam Police has Great Role in Forging a Disciplined Society: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: In a giant step to redefine community policing in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended and chaired a conference of 307 Thana level ‘Nagarik Samitis’ at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

The Chief Minister for the first time chaired the conference of the Nagarik Samitis, which consists of the citizens and representatives of every police station and are expected to provide a robust framework to bridge the gap between public and the police.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that he expected the Nagarik Samitis to play a crucial role in assisting the victims of crime- particularly children and women. He also said that the Nagarik Samitis should work in such a way that they should build public awareness on legal procedures such as filing of FIR, recovering reports and obtaining certificates.

Terming the moment of making the 307 thana level Nagarik Samitis a reality, the Chief Minister complimented the entire team of Assam Police and all those who have worked hard to bring the 2022 decision on Nagarik Samiti a fruition.

The Chief Minister also said that for making the life disciplined and peaceful, police forces have immense role. He also said that by police, people always visualize the police stations and police outposts. He said that within three months of coming to power, he held meeting with all the OCs of the police stations where he elaborated his vision of police modernization plan. In three years, Assam Police has gone through several transformations with the appointment of new officers, constable etc and modernization and empowerment of battalions. In the last three years, police has carried out its duties rather too diligently and professionally and as a result the crime rate in the state has also gone down drastically.

The low rates of crimes have helped the police to file charge sheet on time. He also said that strengthening of the facilities of forensic science in the state has also helped the police to zero in on crimes which also expedited the filing of the charge sheets. Moreover, the SP conference held every six month, have also had its role in declining the public complaints regarding their grievances. The adoption of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will also help the people and police to expeditiously render justice, Dr Sarma added.

Chief Minister Sarma said that State government will very soon issue directive to all police stations to expeditiously provide services to the people. He also said that for celebrations of different festivals NoC from police is required. However, any delay in issuing the NoC from the police results in dissatisfaction among the citizens. Referring to Assam Police’s Sewa Setu Portal, the Chief Minister said that the introduction of the portal has led to giving services to the people numbering 1,91,408 instances.

The Chief Minister said that the Nagarik Samitis have to work to ensure that the police can give services to the people without any delay. They have to work as a bridge between the people and the police.

Dr. Sarma underscored that with a notable decline in terrorist activities, there is a desire to transform police stations into vibrant centres for public service. Acknowledging the immense mental and emotional strain faced by police officers working tirelessly around the clock, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of creating a nurturing and supportive environment. In this spirit, he urged the Nagarik Samitis to initiate community-focused activities such as tree plantations as well as engage with local MLAs and MPs to support small-scale infrastructure developments. Such collaborative efforts would not only enhance the physical infrastructure of the police stations, but also uplift the morale of officers, empowering them to focus wholeheartedly on fostering peace and order.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that societal change is a process that requires a positive mind-set to take root. He emphasized that while the government can lay the groundwork for change, it is ultimately the collective effort and cooperation of the public that will drive lasting change. He entrusted the chairpersons of the Nagarik Samitis with the important responsibility of addressing and resolving public issues by collaborating closely with local police stations. By focusing on improving the quality of services provided to citizens, these Samitis would serve as a crucial link between the police force and the community.

The CM announced that a meeting would be held on October 2, marking the start of the newly formed Nagarik Samitis, with the chairpersons and members stepping into their new roles. To recognize their contributions, chairpersons would receive a monthly honorarium of Rs. 5,000, while non-official members would receive Rs. 250 rupees for their participation in each meeting, which would be held four times annually. Dr. Sarma highlighted that police superintendents would engage with chairpersons every six months, ensuring ongoing dialogue and collaboration. He urged the Assam Police to develop a comprehensive handbook for these Samitis. Dr. Sarma also called upon police officials to ensure that on Independence Day, the flag hoisted outside police stations is raised by the chairpersons of the Nagarik Samitis. He announced that an SP Conference would be held in Dergaon in mid-October to showcase the ongoing efforts of the Nagarik Samitis. Looking ahead, he said that dedicated funding would be provided to support the effective functioning of these Samitis, stated a press release.

