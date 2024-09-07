DGP GP Singh Urges Media to Avoid Speculation in Unregulated Deposits Case, Reaffirms Police Commitment to Action"

GUWAHATI: Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, asked media organizations to abstain from running speculative reports and requested that any particulars pertaining to the participation of police officers be sent directly to investigative teams or included in reports.

DGP Singh said, “Attention of Police Headquarters has been drawn to a news article in electronic media relating to an absconding person in the Unregulated Deposits Investigation. I would urge media houses not to give speculative reports. In case they have any specific input about the involvement of any police officer, specifics may be provided either in a media report or to the investigation team supervisory officers.”

He also mentioned that the Assam police remain committed to bringing the law for all such persons involved in these cases.

Further, he added, “The action against unregulated deposit schemes has been taken suo-motu by Assam Police on instructions of the police headquarters, and this menace would face full force of appropriate laws in the coming days. To the person’s absconding, there are multiple cases, and staying away from processes of law is not a good option.”

