Assam Police Honored with National Medals on Republic Day 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several officers and personnel from the Assam Police, Fire Service and Home Guard and Civil Defence were honoured with prestigious national medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 in recognition of their exemplary service and dedication to duty.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) was awarded to Imdadul Hussain Bora, Inspector General of Police, Assam, for his outstanding contribution to policing. In the Home Guard and Civil Defence category, Samiran Dey Purkayastha, Platoon Commander, Assam, received the same honour for his distinguished service.

The Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) as conferred on a number of police officers and personnel, including Superintendents of Police Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Dr Sadeque Ali Ahmed, Ripul Das, Nabaneet Mahanta and Saurav Jyoti Saikia. Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Moran was also among the recipients. Others honoured included Lance Naiks Hemadhar Borah, Diganta Kumar Nath, Suresh Boro, Hobibur Rahman and Prasad Talukdar, Inspector Jagdish Kalita, Sub Inspectors Parikshit Uzir and Pabin Chandra Das.

From the Fire Service, Sub Officer Bhuban Chandra Mali and Leading Fireman Nandeswar Das received the Medal for Meritorious Service. In the Home Guard and Civil Defence wing, Deputy Controller Jaleswar Deka and Platoon Commander Chakradhar Barman were similarly honoured.

Also Read: District administration begins preparations for 77th Republic Day