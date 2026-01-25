District administration begins preparations for 77th Republic Day celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the preparations for the state-level celebration of the 77th Republic Day, a preparatory meeting was held on Wednesday at the Veterinary Science College Playground under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro).

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on key issues, including the cleaning of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters located at various places across Kamrup (Metro), the cleaning of roadside drains, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, and other related arrangements essential for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The District Commissioner instructed all departments concerned to ensure that Republic Day programmes are conducted in a disciplined, coordinated and well-organized manner, in keeping with the significance of the national event.

District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, Commandant of the 4th APBn Shwetang Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and officials from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Transport Department, Public Works Department and Health Department, along with officers from other concerned departments, were present at the meeting.

