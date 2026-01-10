Assam Police Honours Officers with Sishu Mitra Awards 2025

GUWAHATI: Harmeet Singh, IPS, DGP, Assam, presented the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Awards 2025 to police officers, from the rank of Inspectors General of Police to Sub-Inspectors, at a ceremony held at the Assam Police Institute, Ulubari. Harmeet Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, noted that “The Chief Minister of Assam has laid down a clear vision for safeguarding children against all forms of violence.

In pursuance of this vision, the Assam Police, under the aegis of the Sishu Mitra Programme, has undertaken sustained efforts to strengthen the capacity of police personnel to deal with cases involving children in a manner that is sensitive and empathetic.

The Sishu Mitra Awards, now being organized for the third time, are intended to acknowledge and inspire police officers who continue to demonstrate exceptional dedication in securing justice for children.” Aligned with the Chief Minister of Assam’s vision of ending crimes against children and ensuring justice for every child, Assam Police is implementing the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme.

This programme focuses on strengthening the capacities of police officers across the state so that they are equipped to comply with child rights legislation and deliver speedy justice to children who are victims of crime and have other vulnerabilities. UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation, a leading child rights organization from Assam, provide technical support to Assam Police for the implementation of this programme.

The Assam Police also conferred Special Recognition Awards to acknowledge the significant contributions of individuals from key stakeholder departments in strengthening child protection and advancing child rights. Partha Pratim Mazumdar, Secretary, Women and Child Development (WCD), Department, was recognized for his role in facilitating access to support from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, enabling the plan for the establishment of child-friendly corners in police stations across Assam, a press release stated.

