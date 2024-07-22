Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards: Jury’s Choice Award Given to Indrani Baruah

Guwahati: The 2nd edition of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards was held at the Assam Police Institute today, July 21, 2024, in the evening. GP Singh, IPS, DGP, Assam, presented awards in four categories to 26 police officers from across the state.

Indrani Baruah, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), Assam, Guwahati, was honoured with the Jury’s Choice Award for her remarkable leadership in the field of child-friendly policing.

Additionally, the Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital, the Nodal Officer for the SC/ST(PoA) Act, and the Special Public Prosecutor of the Kamrup Metro Special POCSO Court were also awarded Special Recognition for their positive role in furthering the cause of children’s rights.

The Assam Police instituted the Annual Assam Police Sishu Mitra Champion Awards to recognise and promote the exceptional work of police officers in achieving success in child-related cases.

This award is a part of the Assam Police's Sishu Mitra Programme, which is one of the largest child-friendly policing programmes in India. The Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme is anchored by the Assam Police in collaboration with UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Org. Sh. Harmeet Singh, IPS, Special DGP (HQ), is the Founder-Convenor of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme. Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, senior police officers, state government officials, family members of the awardees, and the jury members attended the prestigious function.