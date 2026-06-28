Assam Police nab alleged kingpin of inter-district vehicle theft racket in major breakthrough

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested the alleged kingpin of an inter-district vehicle theft racket during a joint operation carried out by Pan Bazaar Police and Lumding Police. The accused, identified as Arun Das, was apprehended from the Lumding area after police launched the operation on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. Investigators believed he had been operating an organised network involved in stealing vehicles from different parts of the state. Police said Arun Das was suspected of coordinating a vehicle theft racket with links extending across the Karbi Anglong and Karimganj regions. He was also allegedly connected to several vehicle theft cases registered in various districts of Assam. Officials described the arrest as a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into a series of vehicle thefts. The accused was taken into custody for further questioning as police sought to uncover the full extent of the network and identify other members involved.

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