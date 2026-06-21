GUWAHATI: Six Arrested in Separate Theft Cases, Stolen Goods Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested six persons in separate theft cases and recovered stolen mobile phones and electrical materials during operations carried out in different parts of the city.

A team from Odalbakra Outpost under Dispur Police Station apprehended Sahil Ali, 20, of Dhirenpara, Kumar Priyadarshi, 21, of Sankar Nagar, and Lalit Sarma, 22, of Lalganesh for allegedly attempting to steal a mobile phone from a devotee at Nakakasur in Bhagadattapur. During the operation, police recovered two stolen Realme mobile phones from their possession. Legal proceedings were initiated against the trio.

In another case, a team from Bhangagarh Police Station arrested Ramesh Kumar Jadav, 23, of Geetanagar, Rafikul Islam, 24, of Christian Basti, and Saidul Islam, 45, of Kalgachia in connection with a theft reported from GS Road near Assam Flour Mills.

Police recovered and seized stolen electrical wires and air-conditioner cables from the possession of the accused. Authorities initiated legal action in the case.

The arrests were made as part of separate investigations into theft-related incidents reported in the city.

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