Assam Police Officers Honoured with Prestigious National Awards

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Four members of Assam’s Special Task Force (STF)— Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP and head of STF; Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Addl. SP; Hemanta Kachari, LNK; and Rajkumar Kaibartta, UB Constable— have been awarded the ‘Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak’ in the Special Operations field by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This prestigious honour recognizes their outstanding contributions in addressing some of Assam’s most pressing criminal issues dating from March 21, 2023, to March 20, 2024.

Under the leadership of IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the STF has delivered impactful results through strategic operations targeting drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and rhino poaching. Notably, the team has disrupted large-scale drug networks, seizing substantial quantities of illegal narcotics, including heroin, which had infiltrated Assam.

Beyond these achievements, the STF has played a crucial role in curbing the infiltration of Rohingyas from Bangladesh into Assam. In a further demonstration of their effectiveness, the STF in the month of March this year achieved a major breakthrough by apprehending the ISIS India head Harish Farukhi and his associate, who were planning sabotage activities in the region. This operation shattered the backbone of ISIS operations in India, marking a pivotal victory for India’s security efforts.

Subrata Kumar Sen, Addl. SP, Cachar, and Amrit Kumar Singha, Inspector, O.C. Silchar PS, have been awarded the ‘Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak’ under the Field of Investigation for their methodical investigations with a professional approach in Silchar PS case no. 2754/22. On November 7, 2022, the police recovered the body of 36-year-old Jharna Panda on Kathal Road, exhibiting severe head trauma. The vehicle involved in the incident was also recovered, and its driver confessed to running over Jharna. The SIT successfully solved the murder within 48 hours.

The DGP, Assam, congratulated all the medal winners for their excellent professional commitments.

