Assam: Six Thieves Arrested by Dispur Police

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Dispur police have apprehended six thieves who were plotting to rob an ATM in the city.

The gang, which arrived in a Delhi-registered Chevrolet vehicle from Bangalmara in Lakhimpur district, included members Razibul Islam, Nizam Uddin, Zulfiqur Ali Bhuttu, Shahidul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, and Mofiqul Islam. Police after receiving some information regarding the group’s activities, which included smuggling fake currency notes. Acting on this intelligence, the police officials arrested the suspects at a lodge in Dispur as well as in ABC localities in Guwahati on Sunday.

The gang’s Chevrolet, registered DL 13 CB-0340, was also retrieved by the city police; it was discovered to be unregistered and without the required paperwork. This car had previously been connected to other instances of ATM theft. As part of their scheme to carry out the ATM heist, the arrested individuals allegedly bought the car from car smugglers. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover any further connections and activities related to this criminal group.

Also Read: Assam: Vehicle thieves arrested by Guwahati Police