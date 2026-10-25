Assam: Police probing medicine theft as stolen stock surfaces in Nalbari district

OUR BUREAU

GUWAHATI/NALBARI: A theft of medicines worth crores of rupees from a pharmaceutical warehouse in Guwahati has taken a new turn following the recovery of a consignment from an abandoned house in Balikaria village in Nalbari district.

The medicines were stolen from a warehouse used by Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited at Jatin Tamuli Path in the Nalapara-Sarusajai area of Guwahati on October 19. The theft reportedly involved two trucks and came to light on October 22, when company officials reopened the premises after the Durga Puja holidays.

According to available information, the medicines were recovered from the abandoned house in Balikaria after local residents intervened. The house belongs to Nibaran Barman, who reportedly works at a private healthcare facility in Guwahati. The residents subsequently handed Barman over to the police.

The theft was discovered when officials of Macleods Pharmaceuticals opened the warehouse, located on the first floor of a building owned by R.K. Surana along National Highway 37. The premises had remained closed from October 18 to 21 for the festival holidays.

Company officials found that a large quantity of medicines was missing. The six closed-circuit television (CCTV) digital video recorders (DVRs) installed inside the warehouse had also been taken, leaving investigators without immediate access to the footage.

Rajendra Prasad Lhila, the company's power-of-attorney holder, lodged a written complaint at Basistha Police Station on October 22, seeking the recovery of the stolen medicines and missing DVRs.

The case took another turn after employees allegedly involved in the theft surrendered to the police. According to reports, three accused - Rahul Yadav, Purnananda Das and Utpal Baruah - have surrendered, while Apurba Das remains at large.

Apurba Das was allegedly leading the group involved in the theft. The accused reportedly include Barman, Yadav, Purnananda Das and Baruah.

Police are expected to investigate the origin and ownership of the recovered medicines and establish whether they are connected to the Guwahati warehouse theft.