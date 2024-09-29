Assam: Police recover stolen items, two arrested in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station solved a theft case. The police arrested two thieves from the Natun Bazaar area, named Nandeswar Rahang (18) and Bibek Brahma (18), both hailing from Lalmati.

Earlier, the thieves broke into a house in Bhetapara and stole valuable items, including ornaments and cash. The police seized Rs. 4350, two gold bangles, a gold ring, a gold chain, seven silver lockets, an OPPO mobile phone, and a bicycle from the duo. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

