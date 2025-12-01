Assam Police recruitment: CM to distribute appointment letters to 5,818 on Dec 3

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally distribute appointment letters to 5,818 newly selected candidates under Assam Police and various directorates of the Home Department on December 3. The ceremony will be held at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai. The Chief Minister will hand over appointment letters to 156 candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector and equivalent ranks, 5,410 candidates for Constable, Armed Branch (AB), Unarmed Branch (UB) and equivalent posts, and 252 candidates for Grade-IV positions. Appointments will be provided across Assam Police, the Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO), Home Guards and Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Prisons, and the Directorate of Forensic Science. Of the candidates selected through the State-Level Police Recruitment Board, 5,010 will join Assam Police, 411 will join APRO, 361 will join Home Guards and Civil Defence, 21 will join Fire and Emergency Services, 12 will join Prisons and three will join the Directorate of Forensic Science. Separately, 120 candidates selected under the 3 per cent reserved quota for the Tea Tribe community will receive their appointment letters on December 8.

