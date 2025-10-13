Demow’s Manoj Sah clears Assam Police Recruitment Examination

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The final results for Constable (AB/UB) and equivalent posts in Assam police and allied departments were declared on October 11, where Manoj Sah, a resident of Demow Konwar Dehingia Gaon, cleared the examination. According to information received, Manoj Sah, son of Ranjit Sah and Minu Sah, cleared his Graduation from Sivasagar Commerce College and used to work every evening with his father, who had a small hotel near Demow bridge. His mother Minu Sah is a mid-day meal cook in a school.

Talking to the media, Manoj Sah said that he felt happy that his long days of hard work had paid off.

