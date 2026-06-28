Assam Police register 1,334 drug cases, arrest 1,941 in 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police intensified its anti-drug campaign across the state during the first five months of 2026, registering 1,334 cases and arresting 1,941 persons in connection with narcotics-related offences up to May 31. Official data showed that enforcement agencies seized around 40 kg of heroin, 6,593 kg of ganja and 90 kg of opium during the period. Police also recovered 13,20,713 psychotropic tablets and capsules, along with 1,56,482 bottles of cough syrup suspected to have been intended for illegal distribution. The anti-narcotics operations also resulted in the seizure of Rs 62,44,640 in cash believed to be linked to drug trafficking activities.

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