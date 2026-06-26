Sivasagar Police Seize Suspected Drugs Worth Lakhs in Anti-Narcotics Operation

Guwahati: The Sivasagar Police have arrested a woman and seized 41.04 grams of suspected narcotic substances during an anti-narcotics operation in the Jengonikatia area of the district.

The operation was carried out on Deka Bor Barua Road in Jengonikatia, where the accused had been staying as tenant . The arrested woman has been identified as Jesmin Begum, a resident of Koliabor. Her husband, Sadikul Islam, who is also accused in the case, is currently absconding.

As per police, the suspected contraband was concealed inside a large soap container. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth several lakh rupees in the illegal market.

During the operation, police also recovered a large quantity of brass utensils from the rented house of Faizol Islam, a resident of Koliabor. The police team are investigating the source of the recovered items and examining whether they are linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.

The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police Maidul Islam, Officer-in-Charge Babul Medhi, and Town Inspector Debashish Sharma, along with a team of police personnel.