Assam Police Register Case on DB Stock Broking Scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: DB Stock broking, a firm that promised huge returns on investments, that has now abruptly ceased operations and its owner Depankar Barman is yet untraceable.

People who invested through the firm, gathered outside Barman’s house in Gotanagar. Several complaints were filed against him.

The Assam Police have previously detained one person in Guwahati in connection with the DB Stock broking scam.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah stated, “A case has been registered at the Paltan Bazaar Police Station regarding the DB Stock Broking scam. We have collected evidence from investors and clients who have suffered losses and are proceeding with further investigation. We will initiate legal action against the accused based on the complaints we receive. Additionally, we will take action against anyone found to be operating outside of the law.”

