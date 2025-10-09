Assam Police rescue missing minor girl from Darrang; one held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station rescued a minor girl, aged 17, from Kharupetia in Darrang district, during an operation at 12th Mile.

According to police sources, the rescue operation was conducted in response to a missing person complaint.

Police sources further confirmed that the girl had allegedly eloped with one Prasanta Pegu (21) of Chariduar. During the rescue operation, Pegu was apprehended by the police team. After completing all legal formalities, the rescued minor and the accused were handed over to the Kharupetia Police Station for further investigation and necessary action.

