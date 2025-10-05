DIBRUGARH: Body of missing youth found floating in Brahmaputra River

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The body of a youth was found floating on the River Brahmaputra on Saturday morning. The body was recovered near Tinkunia embankment by police and sent for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Nabin Choudhury, a resident of Maijan.

According to information, Nabin had gone missing for last several days while playing football on a field close to the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

“The football rolled into the river and Nabin tried to retrieved it and suddenly, he slipped into the river and swept away by the strong current,” said a local resident. Despite, search operations by SDRF and locals, his whereabouts were found after he went missing into the river.

“Today, we have recovered a body of a youth missing, a week ago. His family members identified the body as their son. We have sent the body for post-mortem at AMCH,” said a police official.

Also Read: Borsola youth missing for 15 days after boarding train from Chennai

Also Watch: