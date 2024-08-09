Assam: Police review criminal cases in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Police (CP), Guwahati, along with the Joint Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), supervised the on-going investigation of cases of crimes against women and children. The team met with a set of investigating officers to take stock of the progress and action taken so far in the cases. They also issued instructions regarding further action to be taken to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion.

Also read: Assam: Monthly crime review meeting held at Assam Police Headquarters (sentinelassam.com)