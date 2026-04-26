Assam Police seize 1,475 bottles of suspected cough syrup in Guwahati; One held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A police operation led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of suspected contraband cough syrup and the arrest of one individual in the city.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Gorchuk Police Station conducted a raid at Belwali Path in the Boragaon area and recovered 1,475 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup from a hideout. The consignment was suspected to have been stocked for illegal distribution.

During the operation, police apprehended Pandav Kumar, a resident of Mansi in Bihar. The seized items were taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated.

Authorities stated that further investigation was underway to trace the source and intended network behind the consignment.

Also Read: Assam Police Raid Godown in Guwahati, Seize Over 2,300 Bottles of Banned Cough Syrup and Yaba Tablets