Assam: Police seize 15.588 kg of cannabis, arrest 3 in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of West Guwahati Police District from Jalukbari Outpost (OP) seized 15.588 kg of suspected cannabis in four packs near Haj Bhawan, Guwahati, on Sunday. Three peddlers, identified as Rupohi Rabha (30), Anima Goyari (36), and Maloti Nursary (40), all residents of Mazbat, Udalguri, were arrested in connection with the seizure. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Also Read: Guwahati Police seize Cannabis, Two Peddlers Arrested in City (sentinelassam.com)