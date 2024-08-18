Guwahati Police seize Cannabis, Two Peddlers Arrested in City

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) and Gorchuk Police Station intercepted an Alto car (AS01 FU 2634) carrying a large quantity of cannabis on Friday evening.

The police seized 26.826 kilograms of cannabis from the vehicle and arrested two peddlers, identified as Md Rafiqul Islam of Dolgaon and Ribika Daimary of Mazbat. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

