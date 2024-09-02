Assam: Police seize 262 gram of suspected heroin in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station intercepted a car (AS25 J 3055) on Saturday morning, leading to the recovery of 262 g of suspected heroin.

Acting on an intelligence report, the police team searched the vehicle and found 19 soap cases containing the suspected heroin concealed inside. An individual named Sulatan Ahmed Laskar (45), a resident of Sonai, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

