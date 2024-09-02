STF of Assam Police Recover Heroin Weighing 79.5 Grams in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police has apprehended a person involved in drug peddling and seized a substantial quantity of heroin. The operation, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, was conducted at GS Road under Paltanbazar Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team recovered six soap boxes containing heroin weighing 79.5 grams, cash, and a mobile handset. The arrested individual is currently being interrogated to gather more information.

