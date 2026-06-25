Assam Police Seize Vehicle, Detain Couple Over Birthday Bash on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Bharalumukh Police detained a couple in connection with yet another birthday celebration held on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, following the circulation of a viral video showing the bridge being used as a private party venue.

The detained individuals, identified as Surajit Mandal and Bijaya Mandal from the Fatasil area, were alleged to have organised a birthday celebration on the newly constructed bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati. According to reports, the couple and a group of friends had used the structure for the event, during which vehicular movement was reportedly obstructed.

The group was also seen using electronic sparklers and firecrackers on the bridge, which triggered strong public criticism after the footage gained traction on social media platforms. Police subsequently detained the couple and seized a Mahindra Thar vehicle believed to have been used during the incident. Officials confirmed that further legal action was under consideration.

In a separate crackdown, Assam Police had earlier detained 14 individuals and seized four vehicles after an unauthorised birthday gathering on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge. According to police statements shared on social media, the event had taken place at midnight and involved luxury vehicles, decorative arrangements and the obstruction of public movement, prompting immediate intervention by authorities and initiation of legal proceedings.

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