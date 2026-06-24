Businessman among 14 detained over birthday celebration on flyover in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police detained 14 people, including a city-based businessman, after videos showing an elaborate birthday celebration on the newly inaugurated Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu went viral, drawing criticism and raising concerns over disruption of traffic.

The businessman, identified as Gautam Baruah, allegedly organised the event to celebrate his wife’s birthday and transformed a section of the flyover into a private venue with decorative arrangements and a red carpet. Multiple luxury vehicles were also used during the gathering.

Police said the celebration caused inconvenience to commuters, obstructed traffic and violated public safety norms.

Following complaints and the circulation of videos on social media, Bharalumukh Police launched an investigation into the incident. A case numbered 79/2026 was registered under Sections 125, 285 and 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the operation, police seized four vehicles allegedly used in the celebration. Investigators were examining allegations that traffic movement had been deliberately blocked to facilitate the event.

Officials said Gautam Baruah and the other detainees were being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into the unauthorised gathering on the bridge.

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