Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Personnel of the ISBT police outpost under Garchuk Police Station seized 416 fake notes of 500-rupee denomination from one David Rai (26) hailing from Sikkim today. The face value of the fakes is Rs 2.08 lakh.

