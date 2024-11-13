Assam: STF Busts Fake Notes Racket, Seizes Counterfeit Currency Worth Rs. 6.87 Lakhs

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force of the Assam Police busted a counterfeit currency network in Guwahati today.

Acting on reliable input, the STF team arrived at Khanapara to conduct the raid. After spotting the police team, the suspects immediately fled towards Koinadhar-APSC road in a Maruti Suzuki A-Star car bearing registration number AS 02F 8100.

The cops chased the car and finally intercepted them in the same area, apprehending the culprits. The detainees have been identified as Md. Sahil Ali, aged 21 of Kamrup district and 20-year-old Harsh Wahlang, a resident of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.