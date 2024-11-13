Assam: STF Busts Fake Notes Racket, Seizes Counterfeit Currency Worth Rs. 6.87 Lakhs

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force of the Assam Police busted a counterfeit currency network in Guwahati today.
Acting on reliable input, the STF team arrived at Khanapara to conduct the raid. After spotting the police team, the suspects immediately fled towards Koinadhar-APSC road in a Maruti Suzuki A-Star car bearing registration number AS 02F 8100.
The cops chased the car and finally intercepted them in the same area, apprehending the culprits. The detainees have been identified as Md. Sahil Ali, aged 21 of Kamrup district and 20-year-old Harsh Wahlang, a resident of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.
Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs. 3.7 lakhs (740 notes of 500 rupee denomination) and a mobile phone was seized from their possession.
Upon interrogation, the STF team also searched the rented house of Sahil Ali located at 9th Mile, Baridua in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district.
The raid led to the recovery of fake notes worth Rs. 3.17 lakhs (635 notes of 500 rupee denomination), one FICN printing machine, one bundle of white papers cropped in shape of Rs. 500 notes, one bundle white printing papers wrapped in brown colour cello-tape and a bundle of white printing papers.
