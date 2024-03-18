Assam Police shuffles officers in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state government shuffled the police officers at the additional superintendents of police level today.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, Ulubari Assistant Inspector of Police Dr. Manabendra Gogoi has been transferred and posted as the Commandant at the 26th APBn in South Mankachar, and second in command at the 9th APBn at Barhampur in Nagaon, Moidul Islam, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP (Crime) in Sivasagar, APS Padma Pegu, who was earlier transferred as deputy commandant at the 26th APBn at Mankachar in the South Salmara district, has been transferred and posted as the Superintendent of the Central Jail, Dibrugarh.

Additional SP Rupjyoti Kalita, currently attached to Assam Police headquarters, has been transferred as posted as second in command at the 12th APBn in Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district. Daisy Gogoi, second in command, 4th APBn at Kahilipara, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP (S&I) in the Lakhimpur district.

While Rangiya SDPO (IPS) Anchal Chauhan has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Kaziranga National Park (KNP), KNP Deputy Superintendent of Police Biswajit Deka has been posted and transferred as Rangiya SDPO.

