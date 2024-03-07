Assam Police guest house at Hatikhuli TE hogs limelight ahead of PM’s visit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Police Guesthouse, located near the Hatikhuli Tea Estate in Golaghat, has become the talk of the town in recent days. The reason is that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be spending a night in this state-of-the-art guest house. PM Modi will be visiting Kaziranga National Park (KNP) this week and spending the night of March 8 in the Assam Police guest house. This guest house hosted several important dignitaries of the nation, including President Droupadi Murmu, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and the Chief Justice of India. This guest house is located 75 km from Golaghat town and was envisioned by former Golaghat SP Manabendra Deb Roy in 2018.

Apart from the 7 kathas of land belonging to the Assam Police Department in the location, some land was also allotted by the Hatikhuli TE for this project. Alongside the utilisation of the state-allocated funds, CSR funds from NRL and ONGC were also utilized in this guest house under the efforts of Manabendra Deb Roy.

