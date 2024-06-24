Assam Police to host All India Police Sports-Judo Cluster 2024 in Guwahati

Guwahati: The prestigious All India Police Sports Judo Cluster 2024' is being held in Guwahati. Assam Police, the host proudly announced the commencement of the 9th All India Police Judo Cluster 2024 in Guwahati under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Board.

This coveted tournament, which will be held from June 24th to June 30th, brings together 40 teams of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from across India to compete in the major martial arts disciplines.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on June 24th at Karmabeer Nabin Ch. Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai, marking the start of an exhilarating week of sporting excellence. G.P. Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The Judo cluster will showcase five key martial arts: wushu, taekwondo, judo, karate, and pencak silat. The competitions will be hosted at two distinguished venues in Guwahati: Karmabeer Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Sarusajai, which will host Taekwondo, Wushu, and Karate.

Bhogeswari Phukanoni Indoor Stadium, Dispur, will host Judo and Pencak Silat.

The iconic mascot for the event, Luit, will be unveiled during the opening ceremony.

With over 1,500 participants from every corner of India, players are poised to showcase exceptional skills and engage in spirited competition, embodying the true essence of sportsmanship, a press release said.

