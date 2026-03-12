Assam Police Urge Public Not to Share Child Abduction Rumours Circulating on Social Media

Assam Police have issued a public advisory urging citizens to stop spreading or forwarding unverified claims about alleged child lifting incidents, after baseless messages began circulating across several areas — particularly on social media platforms.

Officials said the messages and posts in circulation contain fabricated information about child abduction attempts and have no basis in verified fact. Authorities warned that sharing such content could create unnecessary panic among residents and disrupt public order.

Police appealed to the public to exercise caution before forwarding any such messages and to immediately inform the nearest police station or outpost if they come across individuals involved in spreading fake news or rumours related to child lifting.

Also Read: Woman Detained in Guwahati After Alleged Child Abduction Attempt in Hatigaon