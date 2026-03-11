Woman Detained in Guwahati After Alleged Child Abduction Attempt in Hatigaon

STAFF REPORTER

A woman was detained in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Monday after she was suspected of attempting to abduct a child from the locality, according to police sources.

Residents who witnessed the alleged attempt intervened swiftly and managed to apprehend the woman before alerting the police. Personnel from Hatigaon Police Station reached the spot shortly after and took her into custody.

The accused was identified as Meena Roy, a resident of West Bengal. Police have registered a case — numbered 45/2026 — in connection with the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction attempt.

