Assam Police Urges Schools to Curb Posting Children’s Photos Online Amid Fears of Cybercrime, AI Misuse

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Schools have been advised to adopt stricter safeguards while sharing content involving students on social media amid concerns over the misuse of children's photographs and personal information by cyber criminals and online predators. The information was shared by Assam Police through its X account.

According to the advisory issued for educational institutions, offenders may exploit children's images and details for activities such as child sexual abuse material (CSAM), AI-generated image manipulation, online grooming, sextortion, cyberbullying and identity theft.

Educational institutions have been urged to avoid posting identifiable photographs or videos of minors and refrain from sharing information such as full names, class details, school identification cards, locations, contact numbers or other personal data.

The advisory also recommended the use of safer alternatives, including group photographs, back-facing images, blurred faces, activity-based visuals or illustrations. Schools were further asked not to tag children, parents, locations or live event venues in online posts.

Institutions were advised against publishing real-time updates from school trips, events, camps or outdoor activities and instructed to ensure that all child-related content undergoes review by authorised staff members before being shared publicly.

The guidelines also stated that any content involving children should be removed immediately if concerns are raised by a child, parent or guardian. Schools were additionally encouraged to sensitise teachers and staff on digital safety concerns, including online grooming, AI-based misuse, cyberbullying and privacy risks.

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