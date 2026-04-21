CBI Arrests Cybercrime Conspirator in Guwahati Under Operation Chakra-V

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a key conspirator in Guwahati as part of Operation Chakra-V — its nationwide crackdown on organised cybercrime — targeting a network that allegedly supplied fraudulently obtained SIM cards to criminals running fake digital arrests, loan scams, and investment frauds.

The arrest was made in the early hours of April 19, 2026, after the accused had been absconding since August 2025.

Who Was Arrested and What He Did

The accused, whose name has not been disclosed in the CBI's communiqué, was operating as an aggregator of illegally issued SIM cards in Guwahati — functioning as a key link in the supply chain between fraudulent Point of Sale agents and cybercriminals.

Investigators found that he had transferred approximately Rs 67 lakh through multiple bank accounts to POS agents in exchange for around 10,000 illegally procured SIM cards. Evidence of courier transactions used to receive the SIM cards was also uncovered during the investigation.

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